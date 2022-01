John Dubose, 44, was last seen in the 1800 block of Hubb Kelly road.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 44-year-old mentally challenged man is missing in Lee County.

John Dubose was last seen in the 1800 block of Hubby Kelly Road the weekend of Dec. 28.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department said Dubose has a "diminished mental capacity" and has been known to catch rides to the Sumter area.