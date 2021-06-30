Long-time Sumter County Public Works Director retires

With more than 50 years of service, officials say Eddie Newman is the longest serving government employee in the county.

SUMTER, S.C. — A lot has changed since Eddie Newman first arrived to Sumter County's Public Works Department.

He started over 50 years ago, and has bee the longest serving county government employee, according to a government spokesperson.

"Came to work here when I was 19, turning 20," Newman said. "I started out ‘cause I had a real keen thought for building roads and road construction."

On Wednesday, he celebrated his last day.

"I’ve been very blessed. Got a great staff that helps me," Newman said. "They call it serving, but I’ve enjoyed working with people and helping them."

Karen Hyatt, the assistant director, said he's been a great source of knowledge and has led with his heart.

"He’s very a caring person not only in his job, but in his personal life," Hyatt said. "He has the knowledge of the Sumter County road system which is more knowledge than any of us have here. So, losing 52 years of experience is going to be tough. He has trained us well; he’s taught us well, and I know he’ll be a phone call away, if we need him.”

For his service, County Council proclaimed this Wednesday Marvin Eddie Newman day, an honor he's grateful for.

"I don’t know if the employees get to take the day off next year or not, but I’m going to go ahead and start the rumor," Newman said.