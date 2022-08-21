x
Sumter

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

While police are still investigating the shooting, they believe this was an isolated incident.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter.

Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

Authorities didn't have a condition for the man available as of 6 p.m. While police are still investigating the shooting and haven't released a possible motive or suspect, they believe, based on what they've gathered so far, that the shooting was isolated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

