Man arrested in deadly Sumter shooting in December

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators say a man taken into custody on an unrelated incident has now been charged with a December murder.

Sumter Police said 41-year-old John Ambrose Westley, formerly a Sumter resident, was taken into custody on a warrant that wasn't connected to the murder investigation. However, when he was interviewed by police, he admitted to shooting Clifton James Singletary on Dec. 15, 2022.

The department said previously that Singletary was shot outside a building on Warren Street and apparently walked to a hotel on Broad Street where they believe he was visiting acquaintances earlier in the evening.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his wounds. Westley was eventually identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Officers now believe that Westley had been in a dispute with a friend of Singletary before shooting him.

He's now being held at the local jail and has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and the unlawful carry of a weapon.