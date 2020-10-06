A Sumter man was arrested over the weekend following multiple reports in recent weeks of gunfire in the Terry Road/Lower Lake Drive area of the city.

Nicholas Keith Scudder, 23, of Daufuskie Road, was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm in the city limits and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Reports indicate the suspect was seen firing a weapon in the air from the driver’s side window of his pickup truck at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located Scudder’s vehicle in the area and placed him in custody after a traffic stop. A handgun with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle.

Scudder was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and later released on a $10,000 surety bond.