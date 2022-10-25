Saturday gunfire forces lockdown at Sumter County Fair, one arrested

No one was wounded in the incident, according to the sheriff's department.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man is facing two serious charges for opening fire outside the Sumter County Fair and, according to the sheriff, causing hysteria among patrons.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis's office released a statement on Tuesday regarding a moment of panic reported on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies patrolling the fair responded to the sound of gunshots in a parking lot across the street from the event.

The fair was temporarily shut down as a result with entrances and exits quickly closed. Deputies were able to uncover a description of the suspect, later identified as Shikeem Singleton, who they found in the Liberty Street area.

Singleton, according to the sheriff's office, was carrying an "AR-style pistol" without the proper certification to carry a concealed weapon and a second loaded magazine. The shell-casings found in the parking lot were also matched to the firearm.

"Many people look forward to the fair every year," Sheriff Dennis said in a released statement. "Why someone would destroy this by unlawfully bringing and shooting a gun, causing hysteria to thousands of patrons, is a question that only this suspect can answer."

The sheriff added that Singleton's actions were unacceptable and "will not be tolerated."

Despite the gunfire, there were no reports of anyone being wounded.