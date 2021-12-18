Man reported missing in Sumter County in need of important medication

A local family needs help finding 38-year-old Pharis Blair.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing man not seen since Tuesday who is in urgent need of his medication.

According to the sheriff's office, 38-year-old Pharis Blair may be wearing blue jeans a tan or beige shirt, white tennis shoes a white jacket, and a University of South Carolina hat.

The sheriff's office said he was recently released from the hospital and has conditions that require medication and other medical attention. His family reported him missing from the Pinewood area.

He is said to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 170 pounds. The picture provided by the sheriff shows Blair to have brown eyes, a clean-shaven head, and a beard.