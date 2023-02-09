Man struck by gunfire inside his home in Sumter, police say

The victim said he heard gunfire behind his home and was struck.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still in the midst of their investigation after a man was struck by gunfire on Saturday night.

According to preliminary information released by the Sumter Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Clement Road.

Police said a 41-year-old man there said he was inside when he heard gunfire behind the home. That's when the victim said he was struck.

Police said the victim was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment but didn't provide any details on his condition at the time.