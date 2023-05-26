Man accused of stealing $40,000 worth of chicken in Sumter surrenders to deputies

Authorities said the suspect in the case turned himself in roughly 24 hours after his name was released to the public.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man accused of stealing $40,000 worth of chicken breasts has turned himself in less than 24 hours after his name was released to the public.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office originally asked residents on Thursday to be on the lookout for 37-year-old Jeremy McFadden on Thursday on an unusual count of grand larceny.

The sheriff's office said that investigators believed McFadden was responsible for the theft of roughly $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breasts from Pilgrim's Pride on May 9.

The sheriff's office announced on Friday afternoon that McFadden had turned himself in and was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.