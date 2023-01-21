Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

Warrants have been secured in both cases and police are urging anyone with information about James Lamont Brown to call them.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days.

According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.

And just days earlier, investigators believe he also exposed himself at a Broad Street business.