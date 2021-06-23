'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Sumter County shooting death, deputies say

Deputies say Juwone D'Angelo Kelley Jay is considered armed and dangerous.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that can lead to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman in May.

Deputies say Juwone D'Angelo Kelley Jay, 24, of Sumter is wanted for murder after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kalieah Green on Hickory Road on May 25.

Authorities say Jay is also wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a vehicle related to the same incident.

If you see Juwone Jay or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: