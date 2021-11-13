Man, woman injured in midnight shooting at Sumter bar

Police are asking for the public's help finding those involved.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify all involved in a shooting at a local bar early Friday morning.

According to the Sumter Police Department, officers were called to the area of Brewers Bar & Grill on Wesmark Boulevard to reports that an argument and fight had led to gunfire.

A department spokesperson said that soon after arriving, officers learned that two people had been wounded by the gunfire, a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The two were taken to Prisma Health Tuomey by personal vehicles, police said. They were treated and have since been released.

Police are still working to determine who was involved and what led to the shooting. It's unclear, at this point, if the shooting happened in or outside the bar, police said. However, police do believe the dispute began inside and moved outside.