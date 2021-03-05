Sumter leaders declare May 3-7 Small Business Week

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Mayor David Merchant alongside County Council Chair Jim McCain signed a joint-proclamation Monday declaring May 3 – 7 Small Business Week in the community.
Their goal is to celebrate the contributions of these businesses and their resiliency during the pandemic.
The Sumter Greater Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting events and seminars throughout the week to help these businesses continue to achieve success.
“Those of us that are in business and own a small business, we know the true struggles that we go through day in and day out there again, coming through a COVID year, it just presented a new challenge for all of us. So, it’s just nice to recognize that and understand that they are the backbones of our community.”
They’re encouraging residents to shop small this week to support local businesses.