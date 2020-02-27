SUMTER, S.C. — The community continues to mourn the loss of Sumter County Sheriff's deputy Andrew Gillette.

He died while serving an eviction notice at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway Tuesday when the man inside began firing shots, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

RELATED: Friend says fallen Sumter deputy Andrew Gillette has always been about 'service before self'

RELATED: Sumter County deputy killed in the line of duty

Since then, multiple memorials have surfaced around town.

At the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, bouquets of flowers are being placed on Gillette's squad car which has now been placed in front of the sheriff's office.

Flags have also been placed at half staff at the office in his honor.

Downtown, staff at Sumter's Cut Rate Soda Fountain restaurant reserved a table for officer Gillette with a lemonade and a final service ticket remembering him.

Staff tell News19, he was a regular there and say his death has been a major loss for the community.

"The regulars here are, they’re family to us and he was definitely one, awesome, awesome member that served our community," Allison McElveen, a server there, said.

Management at Cut Rate say they plan to put out flowers and a photo of Gillette at his regular table on the day of his funeral in memory of him.

RELATED: Funeral service set for Sumter deputy killed in the line of duty

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a visitation for Cpl. Andrew Gillette will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Sumter County Civil Center. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.