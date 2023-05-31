Missing child in Sumter prompts police search; request for public assistance

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
The Sumter Police Department said that Kiarrah Mickens was last seen around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning running from her Corbett Street home.
Police said she's about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing orange, black, and gray shorts and a black hoodie.
Authorities didn't publicly provide specifics regarding where she may be going but did say that she has a history of running away.
Anyone with information about her location is urged to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.