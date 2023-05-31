Missing child in Sumter prompts police search; request for public assistance

Police seek public's help in finding missing 11-year-old girl, Kiarrah Mickens, last seen running from her Corbett Street home on Sunday morning.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

The Sumter Police Department said that Kiarrah Mickens was last seen around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday morning running from her Corbett Street home.

Police said she's about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing orange, black, and gray shorts and a black hoodie.

Authorities didn't publicly provide specifics regarding where she may be going but did say that she has a history of running away.