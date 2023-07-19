Sumter County deputies need your help finding a missing 16-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. — A 16-year-old is missing and the Sumter County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help.

Kamryn Jiselle Rawls was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines Road on Tuesday July 18, around 1:30 p.m., according to deputies.

If you see Rawls or know where she might be, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: