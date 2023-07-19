x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sumter

Sumter County deputies need your help finding a missing 16-year-old

Kamryn Jisselle Rawls was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff
Kamryn Jiselle Rawls, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines road in Sumter.

SUMTER, S.C. — A 16-year-old is missing and the Sumter County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help. 

Kamryn Jiselle Rawls was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines Road on Tuesday July 18, around 1:30 p.m., according to deputies. 

If you see Rawls or know where she might be, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New bookmobile in Sumter

Before You Leave, Check This Out