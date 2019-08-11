SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who has not been seen since Halloween, when she left with someone she met on social media

Kendra Hawkins, 21, of Sumter was last seen on October 31, when officials say she was seen leaving with someone she met on social media.

Family members said she left in a Champagne-colored Buick LaSabre with a person, known as "Tyrik," to go to the Spartanburg area.

Hawkins, who has a medical condition, has left home before and typically returns within a week, officials say. Family members think she has medications with her but are not sure of the amount.

Hawkins has black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency immediately.