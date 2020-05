SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are hoping you can help them find a woman who has been missing for a week.

Valerie Magazine, 55, was last seen at her daughter’s residence on Ashby Road in Sumter on May 6.

Magazine left Ashby Road at about midnight with an unknown person.

If you know where Valerie Magazine might be you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

