Sumter

Two more Sumter School District officials to leave at end of school year

Chief of Schools Dr. Brenda Hafner and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Miller will start new positions elsewhere in July.

SUMTER, S.C. — Two more high-ranking officials at the Sumter School District will be leaving at the end of the school year.

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox announced last December she would not be seeking a contract extension.

RELATED: Sumter School District names four finalists for superintendent position

Chief of Schools Dr. Brenda Hafner and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Miller will start new positions in July.

According to news releases from both districts, Dr. Hafner will become the deputy superintendent at Dorchester School District Two in Summerville and Miller will take over as Chief Financial Officer for Lexington District One.

RELATED: School redistricting approved in Sumter

