Two more Sumter School District officials to leave at end of school year

SUMTER, S.C. — Two more high-ranking officials at the Sumter School District will be leaving at the end of the school year.

This comes after Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox announced last December she would not be seeking a contract extension.

Chief of Schools Dr. Brenda Hafner and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Miller will start new positions in July.