Victim in mid-morning Sumter County crash identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died following a Sunday morning crash in Sumter County.
According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 441 (Peach Orchard Road) near Water Tower Road. This is less than a mile northwest of Shaw Air Force Base.
Preliminary details suggest a 2008 Hyundai sedan was traveling south on Peach Orchard Road when the vehicle left the road to the right and hit a tree. The Sumter County Coroner, who later identified the driver as 54-year-old Pamela Herzer of Dalzell, said that she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the accident.
Herzer was the only person in the vehicle and died in the crash.
Both the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.