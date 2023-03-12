Victim in mid-morning Sumter County crash identified

The crash happened on Peach Orchard Road near Water Tower Road around 9:20 a.m.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died following a Sunday morning crash in Sumter County.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 441 (Peach Orchard Road) near Water Tower Road. This is less than a mile northwest of Shaw Air Force Base.

Preliminary details suggest a 2008 Hyundai sedan was traveling south on Peach Orchard Road when the vehicle left the road to the right and hit a tree. The Sumter County Coroner, who later identified the driver as 54-year-old Pamela Herzer of Dalzell, said that she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the accident.

Herzer was the only person in the vehicle and died in the crash.