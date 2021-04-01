Morris College returns to in-person classes after virtual fall semester

Students who choose to do so will begin returning for in-person learning on January 20 with safety measures in place.

SUMTER, S.C. — After an all-virtual start to the school year, Morris College students who choose to do so can now return in-person to the Sumter campus on January 20.

Andrew Little, interim director of enrollment and management records, said the historically black college looked to other similar schools and health experts for guidance in their reopening plan, which includes regular testing and safety measures like mask wearing, limited class sizes and frequent sanitization.

“We looked at many of the other schools,” Little said. “We were able to see some of the things that worked for them upon bringing their students back to the college campuses and also some of the things that didn’t work for them so that we can make changes.”

Students also had their say, according to Little.

“Close to 70 percent of our current students, including our perspective students said that yes they would like to come back to school face-to-face,” Little said.

When students return, they’ll have to test negative for the virus, according to Little who said residence halls will be open with safety measures in place and an area will be available should students have to quarantine.

As staff prepare for the students’ return, the rising community case COVID-19 count is a concern.

“We can’t say that it doesn’t play or it doesn’t come across our mind from time-to-time,” Little said. “However, we feel that we’re… adhering to all established policy and recommendations by CDC and various other agencies out there to help make sure that during this time we are as safe as possible.”