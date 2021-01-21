Morris College students back on campus, after all-virtual start to school year

When students returned they had to be tested for the coronavirus.

SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Morris College returned to campus this week after an all-virtual start to the school year.

"It was a lot of fun being back," Bryanna Fleming, a junior, said. "It was strange not being able to rush in and hug everybody because you have to social distance, but I really enjoyed seeing everyone... I do not know how to pack light, so everyone had to come help me unpack my things, but that's the best thing about being at Morris College, we're like a family."

When students returned they had to be tested for the coronavirus.

Routine coronavirus tests will follow, according to Andrew Little, the Interim Director of Enrollment Management and Records.

The school has also reduced the number of students in dorms and classrooms and paced safety items around the campus like temperature checkers and hand sanitizer stations.

"We’re making sure everyone is socially distanced, six feet apart," Little said. "We’re just adhering to all recommendations, suggestions made to everyone by the CDC.”

He added that they've also set aside two dorms as quarantine spaces should students test positive for the virus.

"We do have a plan, but we’re still taking it day by day," Little said.

While students can also learn in a hybrid or virtual model, Fleming hopes those on campus can stay as long as possible.

"I hope that everyone is responsible, so, as long as we all do our part, then we have a great chance of staying on campus and staying healthy," Fleming said.