Police: What began as family court issue now a criminal matter in Sumter child's alleged kidnapping

Investigators say that Rowan Luke Clemmons was taken in September in violation of a court order and visitation rights.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says that what once was a family court matter has now become a criminal investigation after a non-custodial parent took her child and, months later, has not returned him.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 8-year-old Rowan Luke Clemmons was taken by his biological mother, Jessica Peebles in September.

In a recent update, the sheriff's office said this was against a court order and in violation of visitation rights. However, investigators have since upgraded the charges against Peebles to kidnapping as she has yet to make contact with the child's guardian.

The sheriff's office said that the mother's refusal to come forward or return the child is now considered a criminal act and they are urging her to surrender the child to the lawful guardian. They then want her to turn herself in.