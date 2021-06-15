New murals take shape in downtown Sumter

The project is expected to be completed within a year.

SUMTER, S.C. — The old faded Trike Imports sign in downtown Sumter now has a new coat of paint.

Organizers say the emerging image will be one of Swan Lake under water.

It’s one of at least five large scale murals planned for the city and locals are taking notice.

“It was old and a lot of things that were from the other century, you know,” Gail Rivers, a resident, said, “but it’s better now.”

“Bring more things for the people to look at when they come downtown,” Andre Dwyer said.

Just miles away, the mural at the Sumter County Museum is now completed.

“It is modeled after an old postcard,” Museum Executive Director Annie Rivers said. “So, if you think of greetings from sunny Florida, this is greetings from Sumter County Museum.”

The piece highlights significant people and places in Sumter like Civil Rights Trailblazer Mary McLeod Bethune and General Thomas Sumter, for whom the city is named.

“It enlivens the town I think, and this one really showcases our history,” Rivers said. “It brings the community together to show that we have a shared story. It think it’s just fun to see all the color going up everywhere. It’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Other possible sites include the Liberty Street alleyway, parts of South Sumter and the Cut Rate Soda Fountain.