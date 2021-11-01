New winter shelter opens in Sumter

The shelter opens at 8 p.m. each night that the temperature drops below 40 degrees to help those in need.

SUMTER, S.C. — A new winter-warming shelter has now opened in the City of Sumter.

“It’s a place for you to be safe at night when it’s under 40 degrees, so that you don’t have to worry about freezing to death or getting sick or anything like that,” Daphney Scarborough said.

Scarborough manages the facility run by the Sumter United Ministries, a group which offers free services from food to medical care for people in the area.

“If you can’t do anything else, you should be able to rest at night and feel safe doing it,” Scarborough said. “That’s why it’s important. As simple as it is, that’s exactly what it was for.”

The shelter, which is secured by area-police, can house 30 to 40 people at a time, according to Scarborough, and everyone is accepted.

As for the coronavirus, she said the beds are spaced apart, temperatures are checked and the area is frequently cleaned.

They also have a quarantine space for those with above normal temperatures to be separate from the general group.

“When you’re done, we strip your bed, we wash everything, sanitize everything, and we sanitize the building every morning and every evening,” Scarborough said.

The shelter is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. when the temperature is below 40 degrees and is located at 215 N. Magnolia Street.