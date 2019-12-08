SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers in Sumter will need to avoid a section of North Main Street for the next two weekends while crews work in the area to improve traffic flow.

The following roads will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16 through 6 a.m. Monday, August 19 and then again from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23 though 6 a.m. Monday, August 26:

North Main Street, from North Lafayette Drive to West Moore Street;

East Moore Street to North Pike West and Strange Street;

The intersection of North Main Street and Poulas Street; and

️South Pike East and South Pike West at North Main Street.

Traffic will be directed to detour along East Calhoun Street to U.S. 401, then on to S.C. 81 (East Brewington Road) and back to North Main Street. Signage will be in place to show the detour route. Officials say travel along U.S. 76/378 will not be affected.

Sumter Police Department

Crews will be working to improve traffic flow in this area as part of the county’s Capital Penny Sales Tax, also known as the Penny for Progress.