SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Sumter.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the accident happened around 5:30 P.M Sunday evening on US 76.

A 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was heading westbound on US 76 near Carter Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road and was ejected and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation and the name of the driver will be released pending notification by the coroner.