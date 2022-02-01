x
Sumter

One dead in two car crash in Sumter county

The accident happened around 4pm on US 521.
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a car cash in Sumter Tuesday evening. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says a two vehicle collision on US 521 has claimed one life.  The accident happened around 4pm.  

A van was traveling north on US 521 and a Nissan that was also traveling north on US521.  According to SCHP the van struck the Nissan in the rear as the Nissan was attempting to make a turn on Charles Jackson street. 

The passenger in the Nissan was killed. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

