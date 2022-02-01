One dead in two car crash in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a car cash in Sumter Tuesday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee says a two vehicle collision on US 521 has claimed one life. The accident happened around 4pm.
A van was traveling north on US 521 and a Nissan that was also traveling north on US521. According to SCHP the van struck the Nissan in the rear as the Nissan was attempting to make a turn on Charles Jackson street.
The passenger in the Nissan was killed.
The accident remains under investigation.