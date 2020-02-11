The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of HWY 378 and US 527

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead after a three car collision is Sumter Sunday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 378 and US 527.

According to Cpl. Collins a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was on US 527 when it went to pull out onto Hwy 378, according to troopers the driver failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2001 GMC truck and 2005 Ford truck both traveling west on Hwy 378.

The driver of the GMC truck was killed, the two passengers in the truck along with the driver of the Trailblazer and the Ford were all transported to the hospital.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The name of the driver who was killed has not yet been released by the Sumter County coroner.

