Over 1,340 Sumter students quarantined after less than a week in class

SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of students across The Midlands, now back in class, have now been quarantined due to COVID-19.

News19 received multiple calls and messages from concerned parents in the Sumter School District.

According to Shelly Galloway, a district spokesperson, more than 130 positive cases have been reported. This has led to more than 1,340 students to be quarantined, and 41 staff members.

"We continue to stress the importance for individuals to stay at home if they are sick, have tested positive, or are close contacts to positive individuals," Galloway said in a statement. "Unfortunately, individuals have come to school or work when they are experiencing symptoms."

The district says, as soon as they're notified, contact tracing begins and they work to tell parents as quickly as possible.

We're told parents also receive a close contact letter that includes detailed information about quarantine procedures.

However, only those who are close contacts are notified directly.

If a relative is quarantined, the district said, siblings are considered third party contacts and do not need to quarantine, but all should be monitored for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the children will need to isolate themselves for a period.

"If a sibling is a close contact to a relative who is positive, the sibling would then need to quarantine, and this is an excused absence," Galloway said.

As for shut downs, as of Monday afternoon, the district said no schools had been closed, but numerous classrooms were quarantined.

Maria Gordon said her children attend school where at least one student tested positive.

"So, the one’s class is being quarantined," Gordon said. "For me it’s kind of scary because with me working at the hospital and working firsthand with the virus, I know it’s nothing to play around with. It’s very scary. So, I was a little concerned about that.”

News19 also asked the district about bus routes.

According to Galloway, a shortage of drivers, a problem seen across the state, has led to some delays that last from 15 to 90 minutes in some cases.

Parents with questions can reach out to area bus supervisors or the Executive Director of Operations at 803-469-6900.

During Monday's school board meeting at 6:00 o'clock, the Sumter School District is expected to discuss masks on campus.

Last week, the superintendent said they were considering a mask requirement, after state law attempted to ban them. Despite the ban, some districts and local governments have put a mask mandate in place.