COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of the Christmas trees displayed in downtown Sumter are more than just decorations.

They're a part of over $1 million raised to help with local hospice care efforts through The Tuomey Foundation.

The foundation, which supports the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, has hosted the Festival of Trees event for the past 18 years, offering Christmas trees to area businesses in exchange for donations of $1,000 or more.

Over the span of the event, the foundation has raised more than $1 million for hospice care, according to their Community Development Director Kathryn McElveen Price.

"Our number one goal is to make sure that every single person has the resources when it comes to health care that they need," Price said. "I think that this is just something that makes downtown a winter wonderland, but also warms your heart because it's for such a great cause."

Most of the trees are in businesses downtown Sumter and have signs identifying them. Each tree will remain up throughout the holiday season.