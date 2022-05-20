Federal funds in hand, Pinewood makes 'game changing' water, sewer improvements

The funds help with things like public health, lost revenue and infrastructure - a big boost for rural communities like Pinewood with fewer resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Communities across the country have been receiving their share of billions from the American Rescue Plan.

The funds help with things like public health, lost revenue and infrastructure - a big boost for rural communities like Pinewood with fewer resources.

"We were allocated $265 thousand," Pinewood Mayor Jack Spann said. "The wells effect receiving water in your home.... We were able to take that money and actually refurbish the entire well. It’s pretty much a brand new well as we look at it now. So, that money came in handy…. So, we were so happy to receive those funds.”

Other Pinewood projects include repairs to waterlines and sewage systems within the town.

"It was a game changer for us because we're sitting around in our meetings trying to figure out how we’re going to rob Peter to pay Paul," Spann said.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, communities across the state face infrastructure challenges from aging water lines and bridges to roads in need of repair.

Other Midland communities continue discussions on how to spend their allocations.

Richland County expects roughly $80 million, Lexington County expects nearly $60 million and Sumter County expects roughly $20 million.

Mayesville, a small town in Sumter County, expects roughly $200 thousand, according to Mayor Jereleen Miller, who says they're considering projects to improve quality of life and attract tourists.

"This money definitely will make a difference in the town of Mayesville," Mayor Miller said. "Whatever we decide that we want to use the money for."

While additional funding will be needed to continue infrastructure improvements in Pinewood and beyond, Jonique Toney, who works in Pinewood, said the funds are a step in the right direction.