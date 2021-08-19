Teen missing out of Pittsburgh for nearly a month may be in Sumter County, investigators say

Anyone with information on Lacey Hoover's location is asked to contact 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office or Pittsburgh Police.

PITTSBURGH — Authorities more than 400 miles apart are working together to find a missing teen who may be in South Carolina.

The Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit first announced on Aug. 2 that it was searching for 17-year-old Lacey Hoover who hadn't been seen since July 26. The agency provided local places she's known to frequent at that time.

However, with almost a month having gone by, new details suggest she may be in Sumter County. The sheriff's office released this information on Thursday urging anyone with information to come forward.

Hoover is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds with freckles, blue eyes, and long red hair that has blonde tips.

Authorities haven't provided any additional information on her disappearance.