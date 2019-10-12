SUMTER, S.C. — On Friday, December 13 the Polar Express movie is coming to the Sumter Opera House.

The classic story about a young boy who takes a magical train ride to the North Pole will show up on the big screen.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday with cookies, hot coca, popcorn and more.

"We'll be welcoming over 500 students, families and friends to our... Polar Express pajama party," Seth Reimer, Sumter's cultural manager, said. "We'll have a Santa letter writing station where they can write all their lists to Santa ... then ... new this year, will be a large, large snow globe where they can get inside and take an awesome picture."

The movie begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Movie tickets are $10 and include cookies and hot cocoa.

To purchase tickets visit the Opera House on 21 N. Main Street in Sumter during normal business hours or purchase them online at on the city's website.