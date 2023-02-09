Police investigation underway at McDonald's in Sumter; coroner called to scene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police in Sumter are responding to an incident at the McDonald's on North LaFayette Drive.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, there was a sizable Sumter Police Department presence at the restaurant and the coroner's office has confirmed that they are involved in the investigation.

However, few additional details are available at this time regarding what happened.

This McDonald's is located along a busy section of road which is also across the street from other restaurants and the South Carolina Department of Social Services.