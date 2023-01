SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK.

According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department , the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to News19 around 7 p.m. that he was safe and back with his family. No additional details were provided about where or when he was found or if he returned home on his own.