Police: Sumter suspect out on bond for vehicle break-ins arrested for more break-ins

Police said bond was denied for Noah Hamilton Fenters in his latest court appearance on Thursday.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department says a man recently arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles was out on bond for previous break-ins when he was caught.

The police department said that warrants were issued for 23-year-old Noah Hamilton Fenters for a series of break-ins that happened from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30 in which he allegedly stole several items including guns.

Police said Fenters was actually out on bond after being charged in October for other break-ins in the county. Police are still investigating various incidents in the city but said that in his most recent hearing on Thursday, bond was denied this time.