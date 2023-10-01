Porches of Sumter unites community with food and fun

The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosted the 14th Annual Porches of Sumter. It's happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Getting neighbors to meet each other is the goal of the Porches of Sumter, hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce. The 14th annual event is already underway.

"To be quite honest with you, the mingling with all the people," Sumter resident and Chamber of Commerce Board Member Mitchell Williams said about why he's been coming to Porches of Sumter for the past decade.

"I really come out here for one reason: socialize. That's it," Williams said, smiling. "The food is great, the wine is great, but I think everybody really enjoys the socializing."

The event's purpose is to connect the community and have Sumterites meet each other on front porches.

"We try to get people out there so we can know the community and also, you know, we want to have them come out and enjoy themselves because this time it is really nice to be out and you get out in the community, and you also get to meet some of the people in the community because we're doing this at individual houses, and that way they can meet those people in the neighborhood and they get to meet all the other people that come out for the event," Williams said. "We've got a very good community. And I say that because our community is kind of, you know, mostly a lot of military people. Also, you have people that's not military, and they come together really well. This community is really bonded together with the military. And [this event] gives them an opportunity to come out and enjoy each other and get to know each other and kind of go find out what's happening on the base, swap ideas and talk about different things on the base."

Residents are setting up signs and tables outside their houses while local businesses like Christi & Co. Catery prepare to bring food for the community to enjoy.

"It makes us feel like part of a team," Becky Mettles shares.

Mettles works alongside Jill Harvell at the catering company out of the O'Donnell House. Together, they're providing fresh gnocchi at the event, and other restaurants from across Sumter are also participating.

"A lot of us are catering companies or food industry people. It's just good to come together and just have fun," Harvell said. "No competition. Just a fun night."

With hundreds of people expected to come out, the event is open to everyone in the community — regardless of age.

"It gives a chance for the young people to actually interact with us older folks and to meet us and kinda give them a chance to get away from social media," Williams said.