UPDATE: Broad Street reopens following Sumter house fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Police have reopened a major route in Sumter following a house fire in the area.
According to Sumter Police, Broad Street was temporarily closed between Newman Street and Miller Road as crews fought the house fire located on Brunhill Court.
A spokesperson for Sumter Fire said that Broad Street was closed because a fire hose had to be stretched across the road to a nearby hydrant. As a result, the road remained closed until crews had mopped up the last of the flames.
Fire officials added that the home was about "30% involved" at the time firefighters arrived. However, it's unclear how much more burned as crews worked to put extinguish it. At this point, fire crews have reported no injuries.