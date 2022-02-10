x
Sumter

UPDATE: Broad Street reopens following Sumter house fire

Firefighters had to hook to a hydrant across the street which also required the heavily trafficked route to be temporarily closed to traffic.
Credit: Sumter Police Department
Broad Street in Sumter closed due to fire hose across route on Feb. 10, 2022

SUMTER, S.C. — Police have reopened a major route in Sumter following a house fire in the area.

According to Sumter Police, Broad Street was temporarily closed between Newman Street and Miller Road as crews fought the house fire located on Brunhill Court.

A spokesperson for Sumter Fire said that Broad Street was closed because a fire hose had to be stretched across the road to a nearby hydrant.  As a result, the road remained closed until crews had mopped up the last of the flames.

Fire officials added that the home was about "30% involved" at the time firefighters arrived. However, it's unclear how much more burned as crews worked to put extinguish it. At this point, fire crews have reported no injuries.

