Pot growing operation busted in Sumter, say police

The police were serving a warrant at the home for counterfeit items and discovered the plants.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators disrupted a marijuana growing operation while executing a search warrant related to counterfeit items at a home on Pelfrey Road on Monday, Nov. 15.

While executing the original search warrant — during a joint operation with SLED, the S.C. Office of the Secretary of State, Homeland Security and Blazer Investigations — multiple counterfeit clothing, shoes and bags made to look like Christian Dior, Nike, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent were seized.

The retail value of the counterfeit items is estimated to be $213,605, according to the S.C. Office of the Secretary of State.

During a search of the exterior of the property, Sumter County investigators smelled the strong and distinct odor of marijuana coming from a shed in the backyard.

Inside the shed, investigators found multiple marijuana plants, plant-growing equipment, surveillance equipment and a firearm.

All items were seized.

In total, there were 21 marijuana plants — 8 budding marijuana plants and 13 juvenile marijuana plants.

A 39-yuear-old woman was charged with manufacturing marijuana, and trafficking counterfeit marks and goods valued at more than $50,000.