Several pounds of cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, other drugs seized in Sumter County busts

Drugs recovered also included heroin, crack cocaine, meth and Xanax.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that, with its latest bust, it has already removed several pounds of drugs from local streets since March alone.

In a statement, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said he had a message for drug dealers and suppliers in the county.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "If you are in the narcotics business in Sumter County, it's our business to put you out of business."

He said that his narcotics agents have been working tirelessly in recent months to put an end to drug operations there.

"To impact the health and safety of the citizens and improve the continuing theft problems, we must impact the drug problem," he said.

The most recent search warrant was served on Wednesday at the Americas Inn motel on Broad Street. There, the sheriff's office said it arrested 23-year-old James Kirby and 32-year-old Allen Smith, both of Sumter, on drug charges.

Kirby was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Allen faces charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

During the search, investigators said they found $4,000, 56 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of methamphetamine, and a stolen gun.

The previous two drug-related search warrants led to drugs not just in grams but often in pounds.

On March 11, sheriff's office investigators said they found 37 pounds of marijuana, 9.2 pounds (4.2 kilograms) of cocaine and fentanyl products, 58 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 1.7 pounds (758 grams) of fentanyl pills, 8 grams of heroin, 10 "units" of Xanax bars, a pill press, several guns and $45,000 at an address in the 1300 block of Crowndale Drive.

The find lead to the arrest of 37-year-old Leroy Donnell Dixon Jr. of Sumter who faced charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.