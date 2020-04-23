SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people lined up in Sumter for a free meal Wednesday.

The 'Prayer & Plates' event was hosted by Jeffrey Lampkin, who says the idea came to him in a dream.

"The Lord is telling me, you're going to feed the community; feed them for free," Lampkin said. "This happened on Monday night and by Wednesday we executed the plan."

Visitor receives meal.

He makes soul food at his business Jeffrey Lampkin's Country Boy Kitchen.

Despite having financial struggles due to the coronavirus, he said he and his team decided to step out on faith.

"...and they were kind of like, okay... we're going to do this," he said.

They promoted the event on social media and, when the day came, he says it was "mind blowing."

Cars line-up for free meal in Sumter

"People came through crying. People came through thanking me. people came through praising God and that was the mission that, for a moment, you will receive hope and believe that (you) can continue to go on through this pandemic and that there will be glory after this pandemic," he said.

In the end, he says, they gave away over 900 meals.