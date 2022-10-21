Rapper, Sumter native Lil Quan the CEO sentenced to prison

Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson will now face 72 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervision.

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to prosecutors, in November 2019, Sumter Police officers learned that Funchess-Johnson had outstanding warrants from Orangeburg County and was scheduled to perform at a Sumter nightclub.

Officers located Funchess-Johnson outside of a convenience store around 3 a.m. as he was walking back to his vehicle. There, he was detained on outstanding warrants. However, officers also found a loaded Ruger .45 caliber gun underneath his jacket in the vehicle.

Previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, cruelty to children, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and providing false information to police make it illegal for Funchess-Johnson to have a gun or ammunition.

Prosecutors said the gun found in his vehicle had been reported stolen from a gun store in 2017 and ballistics analysis linked the gun to shell casings found at the scene of two shootings in Sumter in the Summer of 2019.

Investigators also found evidence that was heard in court suggesting Funchess-Johnson, while in jail, paid a passenger in the vehicle to claim ownership of the Ruger so he would be cleared of the charge.