Reward now offered in deadly Sumter County shooting

LYNCHBURG, S.C. — More than a month after a man was found shot to death in Sumter County, the sheriff's office has announced a reward for information in the case.

The shooting happened on Feb. 7 on Goodman Road in the Lynchburg area. That's where Sumter County deputies found 30-year-old Morris Luke Nance, known to friends as "Doughboy" dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office now hopes the addition of a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest might help them bring more light to this case.