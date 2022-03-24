Reward now offered in deadly Sumter County shooting

LYNCHBURG, S.C. — More than a month after a man was found shot to death in Sumter County, the sheriff's office has announced a reward for information in the case.
The shooting happened on Feb. 7 on Goodman Road in the Lynchburg area. That's where Sumter County deputies found 30-year-old Morris Luke Nance, known to friends as "Doughboy" dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office now hopes the addition of a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest might help them bring more light to this case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.