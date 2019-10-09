SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A weekend shooting that left two men dead and at least three others injured was the result of rival gang activities, according to The Sumter Police.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at the Sunoco gas station at 1083 Broad St (Hwy 76) in Sumter.

Gregory "Donta" Middleton, 30, and his cousin Michael Rogers, 30, both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

RELATED: 'My world went to an end. Stop it.' Sumter mom pleads for stop to gun violence after son killed at gas station

Diontrae Epps, 26 and Christopher Ford, 22, remain in a Columbia-area hospital in critical condition and a 19-year-old has been treated and released for minor injuries suffered in the commotion.

Police believe a rap video titled "Boost the Murder Rate," which features one of the individuals involved, as well as robberies targeting rival groups led to the gunfire at the gas station.

RELATED: 2 killed, at least 3 wounded in Midlands shooting

Officers are currently looking for and/or working to identify individuals associated with these groups and say several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.

Police are searching for the following people:

- Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, wanted on a family court bench warrant.

- Ellquin Carban Williams, 18, wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

- Devante Antonio Wilson, 21, wanted for attempted armed robbery - 1st degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.