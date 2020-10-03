SUMTER, S.C. — College Street in Sumter has now cleared after police say an armed robbery led investigators to temporarily block-off the area as they worked to apprehend those involved.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a man was walking near that area when he was approached by two or three individuals and was robbed.

Those individuals then ran to a home on College Street where they remained until officers were able to make contact and encourage them to come out.

During this time, a sizable police presence developed outside of the James Village Apartments off of N. Lafayette Drive.

Police say that presence has now cleared, the individuals involved are in custody and the victim is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.