SUMTER, S.C. — A new Sumter-based program called Roads of Independence is helping youth transition into adulthood.

The program offers programs that include counseling, adult education courses and life-skill workshops to prepare them for the future.

The program was created in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH) and The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to help youth experiencing special circumstances.

"We're trying to be that support network for them, especially kids that are at risk that are involved in the foster care system or ... they're having issues in their home life," Erin Duffie, the program's communication coordinator, said. "We offer as many services as possible to, kind of, give them that network to find what they need, set their goals and then achieve them."

Young adults, age 16 to 25, can meet with a transition specialist and create a personalized plan to help achieve their goals.

That plan could include finance management, housing support, employment assistance or even mental health counseling- all in a youth-friendly environment.

"We have a lounge where they can just go and hang out, watch TV, play games, interact with their peers. We have games and coloring books and a meditation room," Duffie said. "You see more functioning adults. You see everything stronger in your community because kids know they have a place to go."

The program is free to join, although there are some costs associated with clinical services for those choosing to use them.

Interested individuals can tour the facility and learn more during normal business hours from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM at 1175 N. Guignard Drive in Sumter.