The expanded facility is expected to be able to treat twice as many.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — More health care options are coming to Sumter residents.

Sandhills Medical Foundation cut the ribbon on its newest building on Monday afternoon.

Christopher Dixon, CEO of Sandhills Medical Foundation says "we are expected to be able to at least double our capacity,". He added last year they treated close to six thousand people, which is expected to double.

Dixon said the facility is important to the community, adding "what we do is we provide care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay us,". This comes thanks to grants and donations.

"One million dollars came from the federal government, we're very honored to operate several of their programs so they granted us one million and the rest came from donations," he said.

That's just the beginning of the process for this new building, it will also provide around twenty jobs to the area. "Some areas around here are leveled off and ready to go because we have plans to double this facility in the next five years," Dixon added which he said could lead to another sixty jobs.

Making things easier, he says he hopes to add an online service to make medical assistance and prescription more accessible for people who might not be able to make it in person for care.