Santee Wateree RTA waiving bus fares

SUMTER, S.C. — The Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority (SWRTA) is waiving fares to all riders to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal is “to allow our citizens here in the area that we serve an opportunity to ride the bus, to go to and from doctors’ appointments, to pick up food, all the essential stuff that they may need, at no cost,” SWRTA Executive Director Lottie Jones said.

Safety protocols are also in place to guard against the virus, according to Jones.

“We sanitize our buses on a regular basis, two to three times a day. Also we have the hand sanitizers to help them keep their hands clean and we require them to have masks and we also provide them with masks if they don't have one,” Jones said. “We realize that they may be experiencing some hard times and we wanted to help them out in any way that we can.”

