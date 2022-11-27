Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning.
Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot.
Based on what they've learned so far from those who were at the scene, the shooting was preceded by a disagreement inside the bar that led to a fight between a 31-year-old man and another group.
The fight then continued outside and the 31-year-old man was shot. Police haven't yet identified who pulled the gun and shot the man adding that the shooter and the others involved all drove away.
Police said the victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is recovering as the investigation into the violent act continues.