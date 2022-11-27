Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

Police said the victim was treated at an area hospital and is recovering.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning.

Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot.

Based on what they've learned so far from those who were at the scene, the shooting was preceded by a disagreement inside the bar that led to a fight between a 31-year-old man and another group.

The fight then continued outside and the 31-year-old man was shot. Police haven't yet identified who pulled the gun and shot the man adding that the shooter and the others involved all drove away.